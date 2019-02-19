Flash Flood Warning Issued For Several Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, and Cullman Counties in Alabama. Hours of steady rainfall, followed by heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms, are now causing floodwaters to flow over some local roadways.

Avoid travel if possible, and NEVER attempt to drive or wade through floodwaters. Debris hidden within waters can be hazardous, and a mere foot of floodwaters can easily carry away most cars.

The full warnings from the NWS are below:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

622 PM CST TUE FEB 19 2019 The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…

Southern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama… * Until 915 PM CST. * At 621 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Russellville, Moulton, Phil Campbell, Belgreen, Vina, Hodges, Mt

Hope, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Atwood and Speake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.