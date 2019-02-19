Few stores selling sandbags in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala - The rain has arrived and it's not going anywhere soon. This kind of rain event doesn't happen in North Alabama often. That's why employees at stores like Home Depot, Lowes and Tractor Supply say people won't find sandbags at their shops. C.T. Garvin Feed & Seed and Lewter Hardware Company in Huntsville have already sold out.

According to Madison County Emergency Management, there is at least one store in the area that is still selling them.

"It's been horrific," Harvest Feed Mill owner, Dian Henderson said.

Heavy rain pounded Madison County all day. Every once in a while folks at the store heard a clap of thunder.

"We've had snow flurries early this morning. We've had sleet. We've had hail and we've had rain, lots of rain," Henderson said.

Drainage ditches are starting to pool with water. Stores in Huntsville that sell sandbags are fresh out, but here at the Harvest shop, owners haven't seen the same demand.

"We've had probably four or five customers that have come in needing sandbags," Henderson said.

Which means they have plenty of supply, but not traditional pre-made sandbags. They keep a pretty large pile of sand and gravel outside. People can take that sand and fill empty bags. The bags can hold up to 70 pounds.

The owners of Harvest Feed Mill expect more customers looking for sandbags in the coming days as rain continues to fall. But if they're being honest, they wish they didn't have to make those sales.

"We need some dry weather. Spring is on its way," she said.

And after a very wet winter, she probably isn't the only one who whos saying rain, rain go away.

WHNT News 19 reached out to C.T. Garvin Feed & Seed as well as Lewter Hardware Company. Both stores hope to have more sandbags as early as Wednesday.