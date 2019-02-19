× Fayetteville Fire Chief on leave for possibly invading his crew’s privacy

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Fayetteville Fire Chief Coby Moon is serving a three-day suspension for possibly invading his crew’s privacy.

Moon is said to have installed four cameras inside of the fire department earlier this year. His crew knew their actions were being recorded, but not their voices.

A few days ago, firefighters discovered the cameras were recording audio too.

Moon is not at work, but the cameras are still there and no one is sure if they’re still recording or not.

So, the question is, did the chief have the right to record the audio without telling anyone?

Fayetteville’s City Administrator Scott Collins refused to speak on camera, but he gave WHNT News 19 a short statement:

“Some issues with the Fire Department were brought to my attention that warranted review. The fire chief has been suspended until Thursday while the review is being conducted. Since this appears to be primarily a personnel issue, no further comment will be issued until the completion of the review.”

Collins and Chief Moon will meet Thursday morning to discuss the next steps in this review and to decide if he will be returning to work.