Escaped inmate from Montgomery caught in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A woman who escaped from a women’s prison in Montgomery was captured Tuesday morning in Birmingham.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Fleurette Esmerelda Martin, 48, was captured around 7:30 a.m. by Birmingham police.

Martin, who was serving a 13 year sentence for robbery out of Jefferson County, was reported missing around 1 a.m. Monday.