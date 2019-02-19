Interactive radar: Storms moving across North Alabama

Drugs, guns found in Albertville home

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An Albertville couple  is facing charges after authorities said they found stolen guns and several different kinds of drugs in their home.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said county drug task force agents searched the home of Richard and Misty Turner on Phillipson Drive and found 14 ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, LSD, mushrooms, oxycodone, hydrocodone, two stolen pistols, a stolen motorcycle, $7,000 in cash, three vehicles and 10 firearms.

The couple had been selling drugs for the last year, authorities said.

