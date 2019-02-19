Day Five of the AHSAA Basketball Regional Round; Tickets to Birmingham punched

Interactive radar: Storms moving across North Alabama
HANCEVILLE, Ala. - Wallace State and Jacksonville State have been like homes over the last week for a handful of high school basketball teams in the Tennessee Valley, but not for much longer. The regional round is coming to a close, as teams continue to punch their tickets to the State Final Four in Birmingham. Here are some of the scores from Tuesday:

NORTHWEST REGIONAL
Wallace-Hanceville Community College
Tom Drake Coliseum

Class 2A Girls Championship
Cold Springs (27-6) 54, Red Bay (16-15) 36 (Cold Springs is NW 2A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 2A Boys Championship
Tanner (27-6) 46, Vincent (18-12) 33 (Tanner is NW 2A State Tourney Qualifier)

Class 6A Girls Championship
Carver-Birmingham (26-8) 50, Hartselle (26-5) 49 (OT) (Carver-Birmingham is NW 6A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 6A Boys Championship
Muscle Shoals (25-7) 64, Bessemer City (18-8) 52 (Muscle Shoals is NW 6A State Tourney Qualifier)

NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Jacksonville State University
Pete Mathews Coliseum

Class 4A Girls
Anniston (27-4) 53, Oneonta (25-7) 45
Fairview (19-10) 51, Cherokee County (24-7) 45

Class 4A Boys
Anniston (24-7) 58, Oneonta 53
Talladega (23-8) 85, DAR (17-16) 59

Class 1A Girls Championship
Skyline (28-5) 60, Spring Garden (24-8) 53 (Skyline in NE 1A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 1A Boys Championship
Spring Garden (24-6) 47, Skyline (24-9) 40 (Spring Garden is NE 1A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 2A Girls Championship
Fyffe (29-5) 65, Sand Rock (31-3) 61 (Fyffe is NE 2A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 2A Boys Championship
Sacred Heart Catholic (20-10) 55, LaFayette (28-5) 50 (Sacred Heart is NE 2A State Tourney Qualifier)

