Burger restaurant to open first Alabama location in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another restaurant is opening its first Alabama location at Times Plaza.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar will be bringing its menu to the Rocket City in fall 2019.

The restaurant, which started in 2007 with a location in Charlotte, N.C., bills itself as a restaurant that “elevates the standard beer and burger to a whole new level.”

The restaurant makes all its food from scratch and serves local beer in an atmosphere unique to each location.

In addition to traditional beef burgers and fries, the restaurant offers bison, tuna, turkey, chicken, and a vegetarian black bean burger, as well as a kids menu with sliders, hot dogs, grilled cheese, and chicken tenders.

In a news release, Bad Daddy’s CEO Boyd Hoback cited the growth of Huntsville as the reason for expanding.

“The area includes major upscale retailers and offers synergy among businesses,” he said. “Its heavy traffic will allow us to cater to lunchtime business crowds, family dinners, and be a great place to grab a drink after work.”

In the release, Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate leasing agent Anusha Davis applauded the addition.

“We have a community that readily embraces new concepts and our city’s growth is attracting more well-known brands to join developments like Times Plaza.”