TVA working to manage river levels, says flooding expected this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority said Monday that it was working to prepare for heavy rain and potential flooding across the region this week.

TVA teams said they were moving large amounts of water through dams to prepare reservoirs for a week where several inches of rain are predicted.

As of early Monday afternoon, TVA’s Wheeler dam was releasing half a million gallons a second, and a TVA spokesman said that would go up to 750,000 later in the day. Guntersville was releasing 825,000 gallons a second.

Heavy rainfall and high runoff later in the week will cause the Tennessee River to rise to flood stage at some locations. Major flood stage is forecasted below Pickwick Dam in West Tennessee. High river conditions are also expected in the Shoals area of Alabama.

National Weather Service data indicated that the Tennessee River would come close to flood stage at the Whitesburg Bridge by Thursday. In Florence, minor flooding from the river was expected to begin early Wednesday into Thursday.

TVA said to expect significant flooding in North Alabama and on unregulated portions of rivers below dams, especially Tims Ford Dam on the Elk River in southern middle Tennessee.