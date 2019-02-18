Road in Athens expected to close until Summer 2020 for bridge project

ATHENS, Ala. – On March 4th, the City of Athens will close Forrest Street east of U.S. 31 to start the replacement project of two bridges and other road improvements.

The project will replace the two bridges east of U.S. 31 over Swan Creek, resurface Forrest Street from U.S. 31 to Lindsay Lane and expand sidewalks to connect to the Swan Creek Greenway, a National Recreation Trail that runs under Forrest Street. Weather permitting the street is expected to reopen in the summer of 2020.

The new bridges will meet safety standards and address structural deficiencies now that the current bridges have exceeded life expectancy. The resurfacing will replace the pavement and widen shoulders for safety.

The project length is 1.26 miles. The detour routes are Alabama 251, Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72. Drivers can go online at http://www.athensal.us/206/Police to see a map of the detours.

“Road improvements are necessary but unfortunately are frustrating as well,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “A road project of this magnitude is going to cause traveling headaches, especially for school traffic. However, the work must be done to provide bridge and street improvements needed to address our current needs and future needs.”

The closure timeline:

Miller & Miller plans to install message boards on Monday, Feb. 18, to give the public advanced notice.

Shoals Electric plans to put the Lindsay Lane/Alabama 251 intersection into flash mode on Monday, Feb. 25.

The Lindsay Lane/Alabama 251 intersection will go live the morning of Monday, March 4, after morning school traffic.

Forrest Street will close Monday, March 4, and remain closed throughout the project. It is anticipated, weather permitting, the street will reopen in the summer of 2020.

Stay updated on the project through these methods:

City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Facebook

AthensAL on Twitter

Nixle alerts. Register for these by texting your zip code to 888777

The city’s website at www.athensal.us