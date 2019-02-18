National Drink Wine Day is Monday

Raise a glass… Monday is National Drink Wine Day.

It’s a great excuse to have some delicious vino.

According to the National Drink Wine Day website, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of the drink.

Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion and relationships.

Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease, and enhance food and life… in moderation of course.

So, the question is… What is your favorite wine?