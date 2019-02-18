National Children’s Advocacy Center to host annual Superheroes 5K and Fun Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The National Children's Advocacy Center(NCAC) is encouraging everyone to be stand up and be a superhero for kids at the annual Superheroes 5K and Fun Run.

This year's event is set for Sunday, April 14 at 2pm at the NCAC. The center is located at 210 Pratt Ave in Huntsville.

It's a fun afternoon for the whole family. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. There's a kid's area with activities and inflatables.

The event benefits children in the community who are working through the trauma of abuse. One in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. The staff at the NCAC works every day to prevent child abuse in our community, and when it does happen, to help children heal and recover.

To register or just learn more, visit www.nationalcac.org/superheroes5k