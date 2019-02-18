× Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Albertville police officer

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A man is charged with attempted murder for shooting at an Albertville police officer after a traffic stop.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. an officer stopped a vehicle at Rose Road and Lexington Avenue. The vehicle had been reported to dispatch as a possible drunk driver.

Smith said when the driver, identified as Marc Shadrick Alcime, stopped, he got out and began to walk away. The officer gave him commands to stop, and Smith said Alcime started running.

Smith says as the officer made his way around the corner of a building Alcime fired two shots at the officer while he was running. The officer was able to dive out of the way and wasn’t hit. Officers caught Alcime near the scene a few hours later.

Smith said Alcime got treated for a broken leg he injured while running from police. He’s charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.