Investigators recover safe and stolen weapons at Crossville home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Three people were arrested during a gun theft investigation in Crossville.

Thursday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies received reports of several guns stolen in Crossville. Investigators went to a home where they believed a suspect was staying. Investigators said they noticed a safe matching the description of one stolen at the same time as the guns.

Deputies said they searched the home and found the stolen guns, along with several items of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary McClendon, 25, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft of property, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Homeowner Brandy Rhodes, 28, and Kenneth Copeland, 37, were arrested for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Copeland was also charged with a probation violation.

Sheriff Nick Welden commended the investigators for “moving quickly,” adding, “Drugs on our streets are not only dangerous for those that do them, but are directly linked to our citizens losing their valuables to theft.”