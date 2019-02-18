× Huntsville police officer charged with DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers arrested a Huntsville police officer early Sunday morning and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Justin Jamar Willis, 30, was booked into the Madison County Jail on a DUI charge just before 5 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records. He was released Sunday afternoon after posting a $1,000 bond.

Our news partner al.com reported Willis was off duty when he was arrested at U.S. Highway 72 and Moores Mill Road.

An HPD spokesman said Willis would be on desk duty while the case is investigated.