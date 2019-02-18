Former police officer, murder suspect kills self after police chase in Montgomery

February 18, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Montgomery police found former police officer and murder suspect dead after chasing him down I-65 in Montgomery.

James Chadwick Green was wanted by Samson Police Dept. in connection with the shooting death of a 33 year old woman, Sarah Cooper in Samson.

CBS affiliate Alabama News Network reports that sheriff’s deputies spotted Green’s car on I-65 and chased him for a short distance before he stopped and was found shot in his car just before 5 p.m. Sunday night.

Police took Green to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

