Former police officer, murder suspect kills self after police chase in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Montgomery police found former police officer and murder suspect dead after chasing him down I-65 in Montgomery.

James Chadwick Green was wanted by Samson Police Dept. in connection with the shooting death of a 33 year old woman, Sarah Cooper in Samson.

CBS affiliate Alabama News Network reports that sheriff’s deputies spotted Green’s car on I-65 and chased him for a short distance before he stopped and was found shot in his car just before 5 p.m. Sunday night.

Police took Green to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.