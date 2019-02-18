× Fayetteville fire chief suspended

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Fayetteville Fire Department Chief Coby Moon was suspended Monday.

City administrator Scott Collins said Moon was suspended until Thursday because of a personnel issue that needed to be reviewed.

“Some issues with the fire department were brought to my attention that warranted review,” Collins said. “The fire chief has been suspended until Thursday while the review is being conducted.”

Collins wouldn’t comment on the nature of the issue. Moon’s first day of suspension is paid, and the next two are unpaid, in accordance with city policy, he said.

Moon became chief of the department last year. He replaced Danny Travis, who retired in January 2018 following a suspension for using a racial slur in a 911 call after being robbed.