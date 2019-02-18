× Deputies find drugs, stolen guns during theft investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Meth, pills and stolen guns were found at a DeKalb County home while deputies were searching for a stolen truck, authorities said Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Mentone police went to a trailer park on Highway 75 north of Cartersville Wednesday searching for a stolen truck and generator. When they arrived they said Mason Gregory, 23, of Mentone, ran away.

Police called DeKalb County deputies for help and said they found another suspected, Thomas DeWayne Bailey, 46, of Flat Rock, with methamphetamine and marijuana.

More meth, illegal pills, guns and drug paraphernalia was found inside a home there, the sheriff’s office said. The stolen generator was found in a minivan parked outside, authorities said, and Bailey told them where the stolen truck was.

Bailey was charged with first-degree theft, first-degree marijuana possession, drug distribution, first-degree receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia possession. He also had seven outstanding arrest warrants, authorities said.

Authorities said Monday morning Gregory was still on the loose. Anyone who knows where he is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801.