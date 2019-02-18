Chilly and drier Monday; heavy rain expected Tuesday through Thursday

Soggy conditions settled into the region Sunday, and as much as 0.6 inches (Muscle Shoals) to 2 inches (Fort Payne) of rain fell on Sunday alone!

Thankfully, a break in the rain will arrive Monday morning as colder and drier air surges into the Tennessee Valley. Morning temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, with afternoon highs struggling to reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few hours of sunshine are possible Monday before the clouds return Monday night. Rain showers will also return late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Soaking Midweek Rain: The next wave of rain moves in on Tuesday with a weather pattern that will set us up for a series of soaking wet days. Scattered showers become more widespread again through Tuesday afternoon and evening, with an isolated thunderstorm possible, but not particularly likely.

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will bring heavier waves of rain — we could see a few hours of heavy downpours along with rumbles of thunder and wind gusts as high as 25 to 35. Yet another soaking round of rain moves in on Wednesday afternoon and continues into Thursday. This is the most likely timeframe for heavy downpours to cause some flooding concerns.

Flood Threat: Between Tuesday through Thursday, we are expecting anywhere from 4″ to 7″ of rainfall, and that’s on top of the rain that we already received last Sunday. A week-long total rainfall amount of 7″ to 11″ is possible throughout northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

By the middle of the week, ground surfaces will be far too saturated to absorb any rainfall, which means water will flow straight into rivers and streams. Local rivers, streams, and creeks are likely to experience flooding by Thursday which could last into next weekend.

Flash flooding is also possible, particularly in flood-prone areas. Never attempt to wade or drive through floodwaters; it only takes 6 inches of water to knock over an adult, 12 inches to carry away small cars, and 24 inches to carry away heavy vehicles. Even if you’re vehicle is not swept away, water could stall your engine, debris under floodwaters could damage your vehicle, and the road itself would even be washed away.

Choose safety first, and make sure your alerts are set up with Live Alert 19 so you can receive the latest information!