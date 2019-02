MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Department of Corrections asks public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Authorities say that Fleurette Esmerelda Martin left her assigned job location at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The assigned job location is located in Montgomery.

Martin has black hair and brown eyes standing at 5’5″ and weighing 136 pounds.

Martin was committed in Jefferson County.

Police ask if you see the inmate or have information, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.