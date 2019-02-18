Athens man killed in Sunday night wreck

ATHENS, Ala. – Police say a man pulling onto Highway 31 Sunday night was hit and killed by a pickup truck.

Brian Keith Siniard, 47, pulled his car out of a parking lot near Hobbs Street around 9:25 p.m. Sunday and was hit in the driver’s side by a pickup truck going north on Highway 31, Athens police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the pickup truck were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Athens police are still investigating the wreck.

