× 4 people run after police chase ends in wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A person is in custody after a police chase that ended in a wreck Monday morning, according to Huntsville Police.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department says an officer attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver took off and wrecked on Bob Wallace Ave. and L and N Drive. Police say four people abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

One man was found and captured at Academy Sports. Police continue to search for the three others involved.