William Hampton talks the African American Bicentennial Sub-Committee

We’re in the very early stages of celebrating Alabama’s 200th birthday.

Since the state pretty much started in Huntsville with the first constitution, the Huntsville-Madison County Bicentennial Committee has big plans. And so does the African American Bicentennial Sub-Committee.

William Hampton with the African African American Bicentennial Sub-Committee discusses the reason for the committee.

“With so many different events and so many different characters and persons who represented Alabama history through the years, it was just necessary to identify the African American contribution and so what we did we pulled together a group of African American historians in the city and the county to kind of pool our resources and our knowledge….together so we can archive and showcase the Huntsville Madison County history from an African American perspective.”

You can watch our entire interview with William Hampton below.