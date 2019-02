× Three hospitalized in Slaughter Road crash

MADISON, Ala. — A three-car wreck occurred on Slaughter Road Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said three cars were involved in the wreck, which happened around noon.

First responders said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed while responders cleared the scene. Madison Police advised all drivers to make a U-turn and backtrack to detour around the wreck.