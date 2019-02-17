Texas teacher cuts waist-length hair to support 5-year-old girl bullied for short haircut

WILLIS, Tex. — A Texas teacher went the extra mile for a student who was getting teased about her short hair. Now, both teacher and student have matching haircuts and even matching bows!

The five-year-old student got a rough start to the school year and it all had to do with her hair.

“It was short right here and then my mom cut it,” said Priscilla Perez.

Shannon Grimm said that about that time, friends started to call Priscilla a boy and those words from her classmates cut deep.

“I would cry because I would think school was not fun,” said Priscilla. She would come to school in a hat and refuse to take it off. This was an ongoing issue the entire school year.

Shannon Grimm/Teacher: “She finally came to me and said that she wanted her hair long and I asked about her hair and she said that it was short underneath her hoodie.”

Over winter break, this teacher decided to cut her hair.

“I am going to do other things for my friends in the classroom than just teach them. I am going to show them the love and support that they need to learn.”

The new hairstyle did the trick and to top it off, Miss Grimm also wears a matching bow with Priscilla every day to ensure she feels supported.

It’s a lesson in the classroom that will stay with this little girl forever.

Shannon Grimm has been been teaching at Meador Elementary School for two years.