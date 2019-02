× Structure fire shuts down road in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. — Crews have closed down an entire road to work a structure fire in Madison County.

The fire is next door to the Harvest Feed Mill. The address is 4234 Old Railroad Bed between Alternate Harvest Road and Farmington Drive.

The entire road is closed to traffic. Avoid the area.

Harvest Fire, Toney Fire and Rescue, and Monrovia Fire and Rescue are all on scene.

