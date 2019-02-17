Police ask public to look out for Geneva County murder suspect

Posted 8:42 am, February 17, 2019, by

HARTFORD, Ala. — The Hartford Police Department is asking the public to be looking for a murder suspect.

James Chadwick Green is from Samson and wanted by the Samson Police Department for murder.

Green is a white male who is 6’2″, weighing in at 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a red Toyota Tacoma with an Alabama tag. The license plate reads Chad1.

Police said he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact local law enforcement if spotted.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.