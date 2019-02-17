× Police ask public to look out for Geneva County murder suspect

HARTFORD, Ala. — The Hartford Police Department is asking the public to be looking for a murder suspect.

James Chadwick Green is from Samson and wanted by the Samson Police Department for murder.

Green is a white male who is 6’2″, weighing in at 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a red Toyota Tacoma with an Alabama tag. The license plate reads Chad1.

Police said he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact local law enforcement if spotted.