Multiple Rounds of Soaking Rain Expected This Week

Several rounds of rain will move through this week, starting Sunday. The first wave of rain already moved through with a warm front early Sunday morning. The next wave of rain will come through Sunday afternoon and evening with a cold front. Rain will just become steadily more widespread during the afternoon and evening, and although thunderstorms are not likely to develop a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Sunday evening’s rain lingers into Monday morning, then tapers off as the cold front moves away from the Tennessee Valley. That will give us one mostly dry day this week! Monday afternoon will still feel damp, with cloudy skies and a breezy wind from the north, but rain chances will drop down to 10%-20% after noon.

Soaking Midweek Rain: The next wave of rain moves in on Tuesday with a weather pattern that will set us up for a series of soaking wet days. Scattered showers become more widespread again through Tuesday afternoon and evening, with an isolated thunderstorm possible, but not particularly likely.

We could see a few hours of dry time late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, but it won’t last long. Yet another soaking round of rain moves in on Wednesday and lasts into Thursday. This is the most likely timeframe for heavy downpours to cause some flooding concerns.

Flood Threat: From Sunday to Monday, we’ll receive up to 1″-1.5″ of rain. From Tuesday-Thursday, we’ll get another 4″-7″. By the middle of the week our grounds will be far too saturated to absorb any rainfall, which means water will flow straight into rivers and streams. Local rivers, streams, and creeks are likely to experience flooding by Thursday which could last into next weekend.

Flash flooding is also possible, particularly in flood-prone areas. Never attempt to wade or drive through floodwaters; it only takes 6 inches of water to knock over an adult, 12 inches to carry away small cars, and 24 inches to carry away heavy vehicles. Even if you’re vehicle is not swept away, water could stall your engine, debris under floodwaters could damage your vehicle, and the road itself would even be washed away.

Choose safety first, and make sure your alerts are set up with Live Alert 19 so you can receive the latest information!