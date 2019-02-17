× Marshall County EMA advising public to be prepared for possible flooding

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – With the possibility of flooding next week, the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency issued an advisory Sunday afternoon.

The EMA advises all people living along the Paint Rock River system to prepare for flooding and road closures.

Advisories were also issued for several groups of people near the Port of Guntersville.

Marina Owners : Plan now for rising River Levels. Secure boats accordingly, notify people living on boats, secure gas pumps & docks.

: Plan now for rising River Levels. Secure boats accordingly, notify people living on boats, secure gas pumps & docks. Camp Ground Owners : Notify any campers that may be in flood-prone areas, secure docks and trash cans should also be secured.

: Notify any campers that may be in flood-prone areas, secure docks and trash cans should also be secured. Boat House Owners : Be aware that in the 2003 flooding event, several boat houses were damaged due to rising waters. Please take the time now to make any preparations for your property.

: Be aware that in the 2003 flooding event, several boat houses were damaged due to rising waters. Please take the time now to make any preparations for your property. Boaters : All should be prepared for additional woody debris that may be present in the waters and not visible on the water surface.

: All should be prepared for additional woody debris that may be present in the waters and not visible on the water surface. Industry Owners : Industry Owners around the Port of Guntersville should also make preparations to protect life, property, and critical marine operations.

: Industry Owners around the Port of Guntersville should also make preparations to protect life, property, and critical marine operations. Livestock owners: Farmers that have livestock near flooding areas should also take precautionary measures.

Furthermore, the EMA advises everyone to monitor local radio, TV, and NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information from the National Weather Service, begin buying sand and sandbags at local hardware stores, review their evacuation plan, and remove any items that could create hazards if carried away by floods.