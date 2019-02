× I-65 NB closed at Cullman/Morgan County Line

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities closed the northbound lanes of I-65 in Cullman County Sunday night.

Authorities said a wreck closed the road at mile marker 318, near the Cullman/Morgan County line.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

CULLMAN CO SO: I65NB MM318 // WRECK // RDWAY COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN — Cullman County EMA (@CullmanEMA) February 18, 2019

Not the best picture to prove it BUT avoid I65 Northbound near mile marker 318 (Cullman area) because traffic is suuuper backed up after a wreck! ⚠️ One of our producers has had her car in park for 2 hours so stay away @whnt pic.twitter.com/EHJOvCVemu — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) February 18, 2019

It wouldn’t be a Sunday night in Alabama without delays on I-65 North near Cullman. pic.twitter.com/GroT9jJcsh — Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) February 18, 2019

Then, after 7 p.m. the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office sent an update about a different wreck in the same area. This time, it was at mile marker 312. Drivers were urged to detour if possible.

Congestion on I-65 NB @ MP309.5 at AL157 in Cullman. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/YEG1YN2drz — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) February 18, 2019