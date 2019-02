HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are investigating a shooting on Atkins Drive.

One person was shot and the victim is at the hospital, according to authorities. The status of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police confirmed to WHNT News 19 that there is one offender on scene.

This is not an active shooter situation, according to police.

SWAT is on the scene.

Names have not been released at this time.