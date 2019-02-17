× Gurley man murdered on Atkins Drive, suspect arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A male suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide on Atkins Drive Sunday morning.

Huntsville Police stated Sherman Demond Moore, 38, was booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday evening after the shooting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said William Mathews, 41, was killed in the exchange.

Authorities have charged Moore with murder. His bond has not yet been set. Police say this shooting was not related to a separate shooting outside Club Allure the day before.

Police said that Moore and Matthews “had their own ongoing altercation that culminated to the shooting today.”