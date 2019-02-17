× ALEA issues Missing Senior Alert for Dothan woman

DOTHAN, Ala. — The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bonnie Ann Benson.

Ms. Benson is a 67-year-old white female, weighs 133 pounds, is 5 feet tall, has brown hair, and blue eyes and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with “Oakview” on the front, blue sleep pants, and black sandals in her Silver 2006 Toyota Camry, with Alabama license plate 5902AC0, at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Prevatt Road in Dothan, Alabama around 8:30 p.m. on February 16, 2019.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bonnie Ann Benson, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.