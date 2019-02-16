WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Spokesperson of U.S. State Department Heather Nauert (C) is seen during the first-ever Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom July 26, 2018 at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts "government officials, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders, rights advocates, and members of civil society organizations from around the world to discuss challenges to religious freedom, identify concrete means to address persecution of and discrimination against religious groups, and promote greater respect for religious freedom for all." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
State Department: Nauert withdraws bid to be UN ambassador
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Spokesperson of U.S. State Department Heather Nauert (C) is seen during the first-ever Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom July 26, 2018 at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts "government officials, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders, rights advocates, and members of civil society organizations from around the world to discuss challenges to religious freedom, identify concrete means to address persecution of and discrimination against religious groups, and promote greater respect for religious freedom for all." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Heather Nauert, nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has withdrawn her name from consideration.
Nauert, State Department spokeswoman, said that “the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.”
She was a Fox News Channel reporter with little foreign policy experience when she joined the State Department as spokeswoman less than two years ago.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he respected Nauert’s decision and that she had performed her duties as a senior member of his team “with unequalled excellence.”
The State Department said Trump would announce a nominee for the position “soon.”