Huntsville to expand public transit service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Saturday service and extended hours of operation are two of the recommendations coming from the City of Huntsville’s Public Transit Study.

Huntsville Public Transit determined it serves around 4,000 riders daily in 2018. As the city continues to grow, the bus system needs to expand as well.

Nelson Nygaard Transportation Consultants conducted a six month study analyzing data from ridership, surveys and public meetings. They say the results show ridership is growing, but the hours of service are not.

Tommy Brown, Director of Public Transit, introduced a five year plan for expansion and improvements at a city council meeting.

Phase 1 – to begin July 1, 2019

Restructure route network

Add Saturday service 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Extend weekday service to 9 p.m.

Create a new transit hub at the Showers Center

Phases 2-5 (2020-2024)

Upgrade route 4 (University Drive) to 15-minute service

Upgrade four other routes to 30-minute service

Extend weekday service to 10 p.m. on all routes

Extend Saturday service to 8 p.m. on all routes

The route network restructuring plan will reallocate service to areas with greater ridership. It will provide more direct service to major destinations, such as shopping and recreation, increase service to employment centers and increase the frequency of service on high demand corridors.

The para-transit service also known as Handi-Ride will also be extended to all service areas within city limits.