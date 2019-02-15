Suspected gunman in custody, 4 officers hurt in Aurora, Illinois, officials say

The suspected shooter in Aurora, Illinois, has been apprehended and police officers and civilians are among those hurt in a shooting at a manufacturing business, officials said Friday.

Four police officers were injured as were a “number of civilians,” Ward 4 Alderman Bill Donnell told CNN, citing Deputy Mayor Chuck Nelson.

Some patients from the shooting were sent to Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center, according to Mercy spokeswoman Olga Solares.

It was unclear how many patients there were and their conditions, she said.

A spokesman for the city, Clayton Muhammad, said the four officers’ conditions were stable.

Police responded to an active shooter situation Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Company, authorities said.

Aerial video from the scene showed scores of police vehicles outside the company. The response included at least six ambulances and six fire trucks.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI are responding to the scene, the agencies tweeted.

Aurora has about 201,000 residents. It is 40 miles west of Chicago.

This is a developing story, more to come.