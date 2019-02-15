Step into Alabama history at the traveling bicentennial art exhibition

It is a commemorative and educational art exhibition of 30 original paintings featuring historic sites all over Alabama. This exhibit is only on display in the Limestone County Archives’ exhibit space on 102 W. Washington Street in Athens until March 7, 2019. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All 30 paintings in the exhibition were created by members of the Alabama Plein Air Artists (APAA) who gather monthly around the state to paint en plein air (in the “open air”) outdoors, from life. The paintings depict landmarks and regions of Alabama where these artists live or have traveled and painted from life. Each painting includes a history of the site depicted.

“It is amazing to see how each artist brings his or her unique talent and perspective to breathe life into these historic subjects,” said Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis. “It is an honor to be able to give people the opportunity to enjoy the images and the stories by hosting this exhibition at the Limestone County Archives.”

For more information, call 256-233-6404 or e-mail archives@limestonecounty-al.gov.

After leaving Athens, this juried exhibition endorsed by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission will tour Alabama with most venues hosting opening receptions. The full tour schedule may be found at www.alabamapleinairartists.com. Many paintings are for sale, and entry is free and open to the public.