Police investigate shooting into home off Drake Avenue, no one injured

Posted 2:38 pm, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, February 15, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police responded to a shooting call near Drake Avenue Friday afternoon where a house was shot into.

The call came in just before 2 p.m.

No one was injured, but Kelley Smith reports the neighbors are angry saying they have called police several times to report “suspicious activity.”

Ridgecrest Elementary School, which is near where the call came in, locked all outside doors and was keeping students inside, Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward said. Classes inside the school were continuing as normal.

The “lock out” was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

