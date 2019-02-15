× Officers warn of a possible driveway paving scam in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. — Law enforcement officers in Hollywood are warning of a person who went door-to-door trying to sell paving jobs, but in the end, tried to charge about ten times more than he quoted.

A woman called the Hollywood Police Department and told an officer a man showed up at her door saying he was doing a paving project down the road, had some extra asphalt left, and asked if she wanted her driveway paved. The woman described the man as pushy. She ultimately said yes.

“They initially quoted $500. Then they came back and gave her a bill for $5,800. She said ‘Well, I can’t pay that’,” Chief Jason Hepler stated.

He said she wrote a check regardless, but stopped it later through the bank.

Hepler said no one has reported the man to his department since, and he hasn’t come back to demand money. “They’re not a legitimate company,” Hepler said, “The ruse that they’re using is that they have a lot of extra asphalt left over from another job so they tell people that they can do their job really cheap.”

“We know that they’re driving a green truck that says Black Diamond on the side of it,” he added. “There’s no telling exactly where they could go.”

Hepler said the man didn’t have a business license to operate within the town. He added it’s a good reminder to always ask questions, ask for references, and ask for proof of valid business license.

Officers believe the man is from out-of-state. If you see the truck, call the Hollywood Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.