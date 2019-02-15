Ms. Wheelchair Alabama taking contestant applications until Feb. 20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ms. Wheelchair Alabama is taking contestant applications until Feb. 20, 2019.

Ms. Wheelchair Alabama is a non-profit organization that was created in 1972. The mission of Ms. Wheelchair Alabama America is to provide an opportunity of achievement for women who happen to be wheelchair users to successfully educate and advocate for the more than 54 million Americans living with disabilities.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Ms. Wheelchair America is not a typical beauty contest. It is instead a competition based on advocacy, achievement, communication and presentation to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for persons with disabilities. Contestants will be scored based on their ability to communicate ideas & concepts, and project a powerful and positive vision for all disabled people in Alabama.

The 2019 Competition will be a 2-day event. Day 1 will be workshops & service projects. Day 2 will be interviews, speeches, on stage questions, and the crowning gala.

Eligibility Requirements

Be a U.S. female citizen

Be 21 years or older

Use a wheelchair or scooter for 100% of her public mobility

Be a resident of Alabama for the last 6 months

Demonstrate effective communication skills

Be available to act as a representative for people with disabilities

MUST be able to attend the Ms. Wheelchair America national pageant if crowned Ms. Wheelchair Alabama America

The entry fee for all contestants is $250. The entry fee covers a hotel room for Friday night, food, and transportation costs throughout the two day event for the contestant and caregiver. Assistance is available on a first come, first serve basis for contestants in need.

The fundraising goal for Ms. Wheelchair Alabama is $10,000 by March 9 to help with scholarships.

The pageant will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m at Four Points by Sheraton. The cost of tickets is $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP admission.

The application can be found on the MWA wesbite.