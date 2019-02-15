Judge OKs bond for men charged in heart attack death

GREENSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A judge in Alabama has approved bond for two men charged with murder after a business owner they confronted died of a heart attack.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins set bail at $150,000 each for 34-year-old Darnell Coates and 33-year-old Lonze Byrd.

The two have been jailed since September, when they were arrested in the death of recycling company owner William Thomas of Greensboro.

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old Thomas collapsed after confronting burglars at his business. The men left without calling authorities. Prosecutors say that and the stress of the crime caused his death of a heart attack.

Defense lawyer Jim Standridge says the men admitted entering Thomas’ junk yard, but that doesn’t mean they are to blame for his death.

