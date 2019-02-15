Huntsville releases Johnson Legacy Complex plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's a new vibe coming to the former Johnson High campus in north Huntsville. The city is spending over $5 million to transform the school's former gym into a community hub.

“The Johnson Legacy Complex is set to become Huntsville’s premier indoor facility,” said Devyn Keith, Council President and the City’s District 1 representative. “There’s nothing in town like it and I believe it will draw more people to North Huntsville to see what D1 has to offer.”

The concept for the new complex was derived from a number of meetings with the community, recreational professionals, and Johnson High alumni.

The city released a walk-through tour video to give a sense of what the actual facility will look like.

The open floor plan features high ceilings, large glass walls, and gold and teal accents, for the Johnson High School colors. Glass panels separate the hub from three volleyball courts. There will also be a rock climbing wall, weight room, exercise area, men's and women's dressing rooms, and a sauna.

A few diagrams were released in 2017 and gives an overall view of the site. The blue circle in the center is where the new indoor facility will be. The purple represents a neighborhood center where an eatery or coffee shop could go. The green area is expected to have a park and a pond. The yellow is more of a transition area between the new and old neighborhoods, and the orange will have residential areas.

Consolidated Construction is set to begin work on the Johnson Legacy complex in March.

The remaining buildings on campus will be demolished at a later date.