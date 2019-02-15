Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims of abuse in North Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey awarded over $138,000 to three agencies in northeast Alabama.

Ivey awarded funds to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit, Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. and Domestic Violence Crisis Services. This grant is to continue efforts to provide services to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. The agencies are to use the funds to provide safe shelter for victims, investigate and arrest offenders and to present awareness programs to curtail abuse and assaults.

“Domestic violence and sexual abuse destroy lives and tear apart families,” Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for the work they do every day to prevent domestic violence and assist victims.”

Marshall County District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit ($63,344) will continue investigating domestic violence cases and prosecuting offenders.

($63,344) will continue investigating domestic violence cases and prosecuting offenders. Crisis Services of North Alabama ($53,086) provides services to victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties which includes evidence collection, forensic exams and helping to prosecute offenders.

($53,086) provides services to victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties which includes evidence collection, forensic exams and helping to prosecute offenders. Domestic Violence Crisis Services ($22,214) will provide shelter and financial assistance for victims seeking escape from violent situations. The agency also maintains a 24-hour telephone call line, court advocacy and prevention programs. It serves victims in Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administered the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to working with these agencies to help victims overcome abusive situations,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Each of the non-profit agencies also rely heavily on locally generated contributions.