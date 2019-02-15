Florence Middle School campus move underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – It’s been three years in the making. Friday morning, the first boxes were loaded onto moving trucks and shipped to the new Florence Middle School.

On February 17, 2016, Florence City Schools unveiled plans for a new middle school. While the old building was torn down and a new one built, 7th and 8th-grade students called modular buildings behind Hibbett School home.

“It’s going to be an interesting thing, but our teachers are up for the challenge,” explained Assistant Superintendent Connie Wallace. “Our office administrators, our office folks, they are ready to get out of the modular and into their new building.”

Students are out of school until Tuesday. That gives the movers and school system personnel four days to break-down a campus, move it, and then get ready for 750 students to return.

“We thought it would not be until Saturday. We thought they would load everything and then unload because that is how they moved in the past,” said Wallace. “But this move is actually going to be a little different. They are loading and then going and unloading. So actually, some of our teachers will be able to get into the building Friday night.”

Wallace has been the project manager for the school system. For three years she has prepared for this weekend, and now that it’s here she cannot contain her excitement.

“This is an exciting time for us," she said. "The new building is just amazing.”

While everyone is busy packing up the modular campus, construction workers and custodians are putting the finishing touches on and cleaning the new campus.

Florence City Schools administrators say the nearly $35 million Florence Middle School has come in right at budget.