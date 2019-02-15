Enjoy laughter and tears at this story fest, featuring award-winning, master storytellers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Rocket City Storytelling Festival is comin’ to town!
Nationally renowned, award winning storytellers Donald Davis and Shelia Kay Adams will perform in the Rocket City at Trinity United Methodist Church. Sessions are Friday, Feb. 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to trinityhsv.org/storytelling.
Here are more details about the professional storytellers you’ll be able to listen to:
Donald Davis
Donald Davis was born in a Southern Appalachian mountain world rich in stories,
surrounded by a family of traditional storytellers who told him gentle fairy tales,
simple and silly Jack tales, scary mountain lore, ancient Welsh and Scottish
folktales, and most importantly, nourishing, true-to-life stories of his own
neighbors and kin. Featured at festivals throughout the U.S. and world, Davis is
also known as a prolific author, producer of books and CDs, and as a guest host
for NPR’s Good Evening. Davis is a recipient of the NSN ORACLE Circle of
Excellence and Lifetime Achievement awards.
Sheila Kay Adams
Seventh generation ballad singer Sheila Kay Adams hails from a Western North
Carolina mountain community, and delights in passing on the rich musical
heritage and stories of her ancestors.
Adams is the author of two books: Come Go Home with Me, winner of the North
Carolina Historical Society’s award for historical fiction, and the novel, My Old
True Love. Her many honors include North Carolina’s highest award for the arts,
the North Carolina Heritage Award, and the nation’s highest honor in the folk
and traditional arts, the NEA National Heritage Fellowship Award. Adams has
performed across the nation and abroad, including appearances at the
Smithsonian Folklife Festival.