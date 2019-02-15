Enjoy laughter and tears at this story fest, featuring award-winning, master storytellers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Rocket City Storytelling Festival is comin’ to town!

Nationally renowned, award winning storytellers Donald Davis and Shelia Kay Adams will perform in the Rocket City at Trinity United Methodist Church. Sessions are Friday, Feb. 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to trinityhsv.org/storytelling.

Here are more details about the professional storytellers you’ll be able to listen to:

Donald Davis

Donald Davis was born in a Southern Appalachian mountain world rich in stories,

surrounded by a family of traditional storytellers who told him gentle fairy tales,

simple and silly Jack tales, scary mountain lore, ancient Welsh and Scottish

folktales, and most importantly, nourishing, true-to-life stories of his own

neighbors and kin. Featured at festivals throughout the U.S. and world, Davis is

also known as a prolific author, producer of books and CDs, and as a guest host

for NPR’s Good Evening. Davis is a recipient of the NSN ORACLE Circle of

Excellence and Lifetime Achievement awards.

Sheila Kay Adams

Seventh generation ballad singer Sheila Kay Adams hails from a Western North

Carolina mountain community, and delights in passing on the rich musical

heritage and stories of her ancestors.

Adams is the author of two books: Come Go Home with Me, winner of the North

Carolina Historical Society’s award for historical fiction, and the novel, My Old

True Love. Her many honors include North Carolina’s highest award for the arts,

the North Carolina Heritage Award, and the nation’s highest honor in the folk

and traditional arts, the NEA National Heritage Fellowship Award. Adams has

performed across the nation and abroad, including appearances at the

Smithsonian Folklife Festival.