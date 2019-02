× Endangered salamander successfully captured in Bankhead

BANKHEAD NATIONAL FOREST, Ala. – A group of biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alabama Power Company, and USDA Forest Service trapped successfully trapped a Black Warrior Waterdog.

The salamander is an endangered species native to the Black Warrior River basin.

The group said they plan to learn more about the species and its habitats in the national forest.