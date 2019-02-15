“Completing the Story” for Alabama’s Bicentennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - Alabama is in full swing of celebrating its 200th birthday as events roll out all over the state. This includes the local area as the committee, African Americans for Completing the Story in Huntsville-Madison County, debuts events to celebrate black history in the region.

A subcommittee of the Huntsville-Madison County Bicentennial Committee, African Americans for Completing the Story in Huntsville-Madison County want to educate local residents about the history and contributions of blacks in this area from the 1800s to today.

The schedule of events includes:

on Saturday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville. Scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at 8:00 a.m.

of Church and Holmes. Proposed for Saturday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m.

baptism at Big Spring Park, the former site of church baptisms. Proposed for June.

the atmosphere of the former epicenter of 'black life.' Proposed for June.

contributions of the area's enslaved people, their descendants, and other African

American notables. Proposed for September.

"When most people hear the words 'African Americans and Alabama' they automatically think of slavery and Jim Crow," says Tony Smith, chairperson of African

Americans for Completing the Story in Huntsville-Madison County. "While it's important to keep that history alive, these events highlight stories of how they thrived despite the obstacles of prejudice and racial bias."

For more information about "African Americans for Completing the Story in Huntsville-Madison County," visitwww.completingthestory-AL200.org.