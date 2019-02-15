Birmingham Iron tickets discounted with student and military ID

Posted 9:32 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, February 15, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Iron is offering discounted tickets to individuals with valid military or student identification.

According to Twitter, the discount is available to all ages and grades through grad school and any school in any state. The discount is also available to veterans.

The tickets are redeemable at Legion Field box office on game day. The discount is only valid for home games, according to post.

The team notes, ‘Other forms of ID will be accepted at the discretion of the box office employees.’

For tickets, visit www.aaf.com

