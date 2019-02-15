× Auburn police officer shot multiple times while responding to a robbery in progress, manhunt underway

AUBURN, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect after an Auburn police officer was shot multiple times while responding to a robbery in progress at Dollar General.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Christopher James Wallace, who is believed to be the shooter, oanow.com reports.

Wallace is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and driving a silver Jeep Liberty. A woman may be inside the vehicle with him.

Police say the officer was shot multiple times but was alert when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An AU Alert was posted alerting Auburn students to report any suspicious activity in the area.