Wreck involving public works truck sends 1 to hospital, blocks Mountain Gap Road

Posted 11:54 am, February 14, 2019

Mountain Gap Road Wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a wreck near the intersection of Mountain Gap Road and Chicamauga Trail for a wreck involving a small car and a Huntsville Public Works truck.

The driver of the car had to be cut from the vehicle by the rescue squad, and paramedics rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police tell us the two men in the public works truck were not injured.

Mountain Gap Road was blocked from Chicamauga Trail to Crestfield Road.

