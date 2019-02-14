× Tuscumbia man pleads guilty to incest

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A man who pleaded guilty to incest has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, Colbert County authorities said Thursday.

Anthony Shawn Russell, 53, of Tuscumbia, will also have to register as a sex offender once he’s released from prison.

Russell was indicted in May 2018 and also was charged with first-degree rape. The rape charge was dismissed after he pleaded guilty, court records show.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said Russell falls under the Habitual Felony Act and has three prior felonies. Court records show he has prior convictions for burglary and firearm possession.